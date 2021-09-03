Local health and wellbeing boost

Across all council areas, 81 projects are receiving £2,651,839 with grants from £1,000 to half a million pounds helping isolated older people, children as they return to school, those living with poverty or challenges around long term health conditions or disability.

One of the groups funded is Desertcreat Women’s Institute in Cookstown which is using a £2,000 grant to replace the heating system in their building so that local community groups can continue to use the space.

Pomeroy and District Sports and Cultural Association has also been awarded a £4,900 grant to buy catering equipment for their premises so they can run more activities for the community.

Health and wellbeing funding in Mid Ulster

Also receiving funding in the area is Six Counties Bus Preservation in Magherafelt which is using a £10,000 grant to deliver activities based on the restoration of buses and coaches which will help members build new friendships, learn new skills, and improve their wellbeing. The project will also have an intergenerational element, as older members pass on skills to younger members.

National Lottery players raise around £36 million every week across the UK for good causes like these. The vast majority of grants awarded are for smaller amounts of under £10,000, going to the heart of communities to make a big difference.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce these grants today supporting such a diverse range of projects, who are meeting the needs in our local communities.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how these projects improve the lives of people from across Northern Ireland as we start to re-build and re-connect following our experiences of the pandemic over the last 18 months.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference to lives.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.