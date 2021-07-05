Maghera-based firm is 'putting staff health first'

To put staff health first, BSG signed up to Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke’s Work Well Live Well programme.

Work Well Live Well, a Public Health initiative, is a free health and wellbeing support service run by Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

NICHS health professionals help to identify health risks in the workplace and work with businesses to create and deliver a bespoke action plan to help improve employee wellbeing.

Aidan Corbett (site engineer) and Michael Watson (project manager) from BSG with Stephanie Allen (workplace health and wellbeing coordinator) from NICHS.

Changes made through the plan can be as simple as greater access to healthy snacks or incentivised exercise, but the programme also concentrates on improving mental health and sleep, managing stress and reducing risk factors associated with heart disease.

Chief executive officer of BSG, Anthony Tohill, said: “BSG recognise the current demands on our staff within and outside the workplace. Staff wellbeing is essential for the ongoing success of our business.

“We are delighted to have engaged with NICHS to develop a company specific programme which aims to promote staff wellbeing and in turn improve business performance.”

Fidelma Carter, Head of Public Health at NICHS, said it was crucial to check on your employee’s health which has been impacted by Covid-19.

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.