Mid Ulster Council asked to play a part in raising awareness of coronavirus

Sinn Féin group leader on Mid Ulster Council, councillor Cathal Mallaghan, has asked the council to use its existing social media platforms to inform the public on how protect themselves from the coronavirus.

At Thursday night’s council meeting he raised the ongoing risk from the virus

Councillor Mallaghan spoke of the rapid spread of the virus across the globe and that citizens in Ireland should be prepared.

He asked council to use its existing social media platforms to inform the public on how to protect themselves.

He also requested that council would update its risk register so that preparations can be made in the event of issues that would effect public health and council staff.

Speaking after the meeting Cllr Mallaghan said: “I don’t wish to seem alarmist but we now have the first case of the virus in Ireland.

“Council have excellent communication platforms and we can be a key partner with health services to try and control its spread.

“Our duty is to protect our citizens and our staff.”