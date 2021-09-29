MId Ulster public urged to respond to new cancer strategy

Councillors raised the issue at the Council’s monthly meeting last week (23 September) when the Department of Health’s draft strategy was under consideration.

The strategy is a 10-year plan which sets out more than 60 recommendations to create significant strategic change to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, together with support for people with cancer.

Given that one in two people born since 1960 will have some form of cancer during their lifetime, Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean believes the strategy has a significance for everyone

Council chairperson Cllr Paul McLean is urging local people to respond to the consultation.

He said: “Cancer is a disease which touches us all in some way, individually, as families and as friends, and while huge strides have been made in the screening, diagnosis and treatment of a great number of cancers, there is still a very real need to ensure that our cancer services are designed and delivered more effectively, and, crucially, that they are people-centred.

“For an area like Mid Ulster where we have large rural communities, a history of underinvestment in roads infrastructure and limited public transport, which all impact on our access to health services, it is even more critical that local voices are heard and local views are taken into consideration as this new strategy is agreed”.

The Department of Health is also holding a series of public consultation meetings via Zoom on:

· Tuesday 5 October, 2pm – 2.30pm

· Thursday 7 October, 11am – 12.30pm

· Tuesday 12 October, 7pm – 8.30pm

To view and respond to the consultation visit http://www.health-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-cancer-strategy-northern-ireland-2021-2031

---

