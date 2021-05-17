More than 200 waiting at Craigavon and Daisy Hill Emergency Departments

Both hospitals are reporting long delays as they deal with more than 200 people waiting this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust said: “It’s a really busy Monday in both of our Emergency Departments - Craigavon (140 people waiting) Daisy Hill (64 waiting) and significantly long waits can be expected.

“It’s likely to stay busy so please only attend if you need emergency treatment.

Emergency Department at Craigavon Hospital.

“Emergency Department staff are working hard to look after everyone.”

