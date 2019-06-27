New support group has help from Harley

Tyrone woman Zoe Stinson has handed over a cheque for £1,908.99 to RNIB NI after a hugely successful fundraising campaign in honour of her son Harley.

These much-needed funds are already going to good use in the local area and a new support group for parents who have children with additional needs, is being set up as a direct result.

The new group - called Magical Moments, has been created in partnership with RNIB NI, fellow charity Angel Eyes NI and Sure Start and will fill a gap in resources for families in Dungannon and the surrounding areas.

The new group meets for the first time this week in the Sure Start Dungannon and Coalisland centre on Dungannon’s Ballygawley Road.

Roisin Meagher, from RNIB’s Children, Young people and Families team, said: “Zoe’s fundraising has been instrumental in supplementing the funding we receive from the Southern Trust in order to set up and maintain groups like Magical Moments.

“We are delighted to be working with Angel Eyes NI and Sure Start Dungannon and Coalisland to provide information on learning and development, sensory play and to give parents and carers the chance to meet and chat over a cuppa whilst their kids play; this is vital.”

Zoe and her family, raised the money after having the genius idea of holding a ‘Waxing in the Dark’ event on April 20 in homage to RNIB’s popular fundraising event ‘Dine in the Dark’.

Zoe came up with the idea with her friend Jamielea Tate because she wanted to thank RNIB NI for supporting her with her one-year-old son’s sight loss diagnosis. Harley has bilateral coloboma of his iris retina and optic discs and a scarring of the maculas.

She added: “I’m so happy the funds are helping to create Magical Moments, because there is nothing like it here.”