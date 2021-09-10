Vaccine clinic rolls into Magherafelt

It will be located at Magherafelt Adult Centre, Hospital Road, on Sunday September 19 from 10am to 5pm.

If you can make it on this occasion, clinics are also available at Ballymena North (Cushendall Road), Ballymena – Thursday September 16 3pm – 8pm

The Junction, Antrim – Saturday September 18 10am – 5pm

Vaccine clinic visits Magherafelt.

The teams will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.

There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID. This can include passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will need to return to the area in eight weeks to receive their second dose.

The teams are also providing vaccination clinics in the Northern Regional Colleges including Magherafelt.

There is also one at the CAFRE colleges in Loughry, Cookstown.

These clinics are for staff and students only.

