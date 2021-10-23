Nostalgia: Cancer Choices charity ball 2010

News you can trust since 1891

In attendance at the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel were Kevin Scullion, Michael McCoy, Mary McCoy, Marian Johnston, Shelia Scullion, Ann Doherty, Angela Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Black. mm43-326sr

Jennifer Murphy, Heather Monteverde, Stephanie Reid and Florence Doran who attended the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel. mm43-324sr

Smiles for the camera from Aileen Hughes and Maria McCaffery at the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in October 2010. mm43-328sr

Bernadette and Margaret who attended the Cancer Choices charity ball held at Tullylagan Country House Hotel in 2010 .mm43-323sr

