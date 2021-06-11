George IV depicted wearing coronation robes and four collars of chivalric orders: the Golden Fleece, Royal Guelphic, Bath and Garter. Picture: Royal Collection

“We learn, from authority, that His Majesty had at length expressed his determination to visit Ireland this summer,” the report ran. “The difficulties which were anticipated as likely to rise on the journey, have been obviated; and His Majesty has given his commands to the Lord Chamberlain, the Lord Steward of the Household, and the Master of the Horse, to make the necessary arrangement in their respective departments.

“The horses, which are to precede His Majesty have been selected, as well as those which are to convey him and his suite.”