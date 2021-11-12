News you can trust since 1891

Emma and Leah Bradley from Cookstown enjoyed the CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch. mm46-363sr

Claire Graham hands out the refreshments at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night in 2009 to Frankie and Rosemary Donnelly from Moneymore.mm46-362sr

Pictured at the launch of CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas shop were from left Jamie Farley, Ellen, Hannah and Chloe Glasgow. mm46-361sr

Una Scullion enjoyed meeting Santa’s helpers at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night held in November 2009. mm46-365sr

See anyone you know?