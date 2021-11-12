HomeRobyn, Cara and Abbie Morton from Stewartstown pictured with Santa at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night held in November 2009. mm46-366sr Retro: CFC Interiors Christmas launch 2009Looking back on the CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night held in November 2009.By The NewsroomFriday, 12th November 2021, 3:05 pm See anyone you know?1. Una Scullion enjoyed meeting Santa’s helpers at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night held in November 2009. mm46-365sr Photo Sales2. Pictured at the launch of CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas shop were from left Jamie Farley, Ellen, Hannah and Chloe Glasgow. mm46-361sr Photo Sales3. Claire Graham hands out the refreshments at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night in 2009 to Frankie and Rosemary Donnelly from Moneymore.mm46-362sr Photo Sales4. Emma and Leah Bradley from Cookstown enjoyed the CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch. mm46-363sr Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 2