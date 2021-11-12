Robyn, Cara and Abbie Morton from Stewartstown pictured with Santa at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night held in November 2009. mm46-366sr
Retro: CFC Interiors Christmas launch 2009

Looking back on the CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night held in November 2009.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:05 pm

See anyone you know?

1.

Una Scullion enjoyed meeting Santa’s helpers at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night held in November 2009. mm46-365sr

2.

Pictured at the launch of CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas shop were from left Jamie Farley, Ellen, Hannah and Chloe Glasgow. mm46-361sr

3.

Claire Graham hands out the refreshments at CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch night in 2009 to Frankie and Rosemary Donnelly from Moneymore.mm46-362sr

4.

Emma and Leah Bradley from Cookstown enjoyed the CFC Interiors Cookstown Christmas launch. mm46-363sr

