Pupils from the Woods Primary School who were doing their bit for the environment by supporting the ' Cash for Globber' scheme ran by Cookstown textile recyclers in 2007. Included in the picture is Principal Mrs. White. mm46-380sr
Retro: Woods Primary School 2007

Looking back at some of the highlights for Woods Primary School in November 2007.

Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:09 pm

Pupils from the Woods Primary School who were prizewinners in the Loughshore Youth Forum Halloween Art Competition in 2007. Pictured are Sarah McClure ( First Place Winner), Rachel Ferguson and James Bates. mm46-377sr

Woods Primary School pupil Jonathan Clarke who took 2nd prize in the Southern Education Library Board Christmas Card competition in 2007. mm46-378sr

Davy Stewart a pupil at Woods Primary School who took part in the 2007 Desertmartin Craft & Country Fair. mm46-379sr

