Pupils from the Woods Primary School who were doing their bit for the environment by supporting the ' Cash for Globber' scheme ran by Cookstown textile recyclers in 2007. Included in the picture is Principal Mrs. White. mm46-380sr
Retro: Woods Primary School 2007
Looking back at some of the highlights for Woods Primary School in November 2007.
Pupils from the Woods Primary School who were prizewinners in the Loughshore Youth Forum Halloween Art Competition in 2007. Pictured are Sarah McClure ( First Place Winner), Rachel Ferguson and James Bates. mm46-377sr