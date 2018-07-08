A sneak preview of new centre

Children from Moneymore Primary School and St. Patrick’s Primary Moneymore have been given an advance tour of the refurbished Moneymore Recreation Centre, ahead of its official reopening in September.

Work to enhance the existing facility is nearing completion, bringing two additional meeting rooms, one of which will be large enough to act as a studio for leisure classes, and adding air extraction, as well as modernising the reception, kitchen and toilet areas and improving accessibility.

The investment has come through funding received from the Social Investment Fund (SIF) under the NI Executive’s Delivering Social Change framework. The SIF Community Capacity Hubs Programme, which comprises the development of seven community facilities, is being managed by the Cookstown and Western Shores Area Network (CWSAN).

Speaking at the facility, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council’s Policy and Resources Committee, Councillor Derek McKinney, said:

“It’s only fitting that the first people to see the improvements we have made are the users of the centre, represented today by the children from two local primaries. From the Council’s point of view, this is a significant investment in Moneymore, and in line with the ethos of the community capacity hubs’ programme, the results will enhance the social and recreational opportunities for local people in a modern facility on their doorstep.”

Susan Glass, Project Officer for CWSAN said: “CWSAN is delighted to be working in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council to deliver this investment. It is great to get an opportunity to meet with and talk to the users of Moneymore Recreation Centre ahead of completion, and to understand first-hand, how important it is that their community is able to access quality recreation and leisure services locally.”

A spokesperson from The Executive Office said: “The Social Investment Fund is designed to find solutions to deliver real, lasting benefits for communities that need it most. TEO welcomes the preview of the refurbished Moneymore Recreation Centre facilities last week ahead of its official reopening in September. This project will enhance the local communities recreational activities and become a focal point for community interaction”.