Athletics success for Cookstown High School

Cookstown High School proved once again this year that they are a force to be reckoned with in District, Ulster and Irish Schools Athletics.

The first competition of the season was the ‘E’ District Schools Athletic Championships which were once again held at Antrim Forum. With weather conditions varying between rain and sunshine, the 37 competing schools had an excellent day.

Irish bronze medal winner Nicholas Griggs

Fifty Cookstown High School pupils competed and from these, 14 athletes came first , second or

third in their events to qualify to compete in the Ulster Schools Athletic Championships which were held the next Saturday, once again in Antrim.

ULSTER QUALIFIERS

MINOR GIRLS

Cookstown High School athletes who participated in the district athletics championships

Long Jump: Lucy McClenaghan (1st). 100m: Lucy McClenaghan (3rd). Relay: Kim Hunter, Alex Davidson, Leandra Frank, Lucy McClenaghan.

JUNIOR GIRLS

Triple Jump: Danielle Ferguson (1st)

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS

Javelin: Elisha Hunter (3rd)

MINI BOYS

High Jump: Theo Thompson (3rd)

JUNIOR BOYS

100M: Jay Morton (2nd). 200M: Jay Morton (3rd). 800M: Nicholas Griggs (1st). 1500M: Hugo Cleary-McGuffin (3rd). Triple Jump: Ewan Mitchell (2nd). Relay: Jay Morton, Kevin Taylor, Jamie Donnell, Hugo Cleary-McGuffin.

SENIOR TEAM

5000M: Andrew Shaw (1st).

Ulster Schools Athletic Championships

On May 18, successful athletes from the Districts competed in the Ulster Schools Athletics Championship held in Antrim Forum.

Cookstown High School competed very well with four of their athletes being placed in the top eight in their events in Ulster.

Year 9 pupil Lucy McClenaghan narrowly missed out on the bronze medal in the Minor Girls Long Jump finishing in fourth place. Year 10 pupil, Hugo Cleary-McGuffin finished fifth in the Junior Boys 1500m and Year 8 pupil Theo Thompson finished in seventh position in the Mini Boys High Jump.

Nicholas Griggs had even greater success. In his 800m, he finished in second place with a very impressive time of 2 minutes 6 seconds. This also resulted in him earning a place in the All Ireland Championships in Tullamore, County Offaly.

Irish Schools Athletic Championships

On June 1, Nicholas Griggs took part in the All Ireland Athletics Championships in Tullamore. Here, he took part alongside all of Ireland’s top athletes. Nicholas was competing for his first time in the Junior Boys 800m and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

Nicholas didn’t let the race leaders out of his sight despite recent injuries and remained hot on their heels to the very end. This was enough to secure him an All-Ireland Bronze Medal in an amazing time of 2 minutes 5 seconds.

Congratulation to Nicholas on this fantastic achievement and to all of Cookstown High School athletes on their success.