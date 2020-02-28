Cancer Research say thanks to Kate Lagan

The Maghera Local Cancer Research UK Committee recently held a morning of celebration to thank Kate Lagan and wish her all the best in the future as she retires from the committee.

Kate joined the Maghera Local Committee over 25 years ago and has been an active member of the committee ever since.

A spokesperson said: “Nothing was ever too much for Kate and she always strived to raise as much money as she could to help in the fight against this devasting disease.”

“Cancer Research UK are proud of the network of supporters they have across the country and are grateful for the selfless time and effort they give to the charity,” said Danielle Sheridan Local Fundraising Manager. “Without our supporters we could not carry out the life saving work we do. They are the lifeline of our charity in their communities constantly spreading awareness as well as raising much needed funds.”

Kate Lagan thanked the committee for their friendship and support during her time on the committee and hoped that she could still avail of that as she continues to assist them in their fundraising efforts.

Kate was one of the driving forces behind launching the Big Breakfast campaign in Maghera 19 years ago. Kate, alongside Violet Phillips, organised the first event in 2002 and today it is seen as the largest Big Breakfast in the UK, a fact Kate and the Maghera Committee are extremely proud of.

The 19th Big Breakfast will take place in Walsh’s Hotel in Maghera on Friday, March 6 from 7am to 2pm. All welcome.