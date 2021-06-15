Classic cars: the models to watch in 2021

2. Ferrari F355

A beautiful piece of Italian motoring, the Ferrari F355 was a welcome return to form after the poorly received 348. As the last of the hand-built and truly analogue Ferraris, the F355 is regarded as a true prize that blends the strong performance and comfortable handling that its fans had cried out for, with many labelling the F355 as the best Ferrari ever made. The value of these Italian sports cars peaked in 2016 with some sales even reaching £120,000, but soon dropped back. However, a new enthusiast-led appreciation of the model means that in recent months prices have begun to rise again, nearing £85,000 at the end of 2020.

Photo: The Market