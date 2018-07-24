Collie Bruce gets ‘cool’ rehome

A Dogs Trust resident has found his forever home with ex-ice hockey player and Belfast Giants alum Jim Graves.

Jim, who helped set up the pro-ice hockey team in 2000, adopted Bruce the Border Collie from Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Ballymena.

Bruce is now lending a helping paw at Jim’s pet friendly Canadian sports bar and ice hockey museum, Rockies, in Belfast. He acts as the official meet and greet with members of the public who visit Rockies to view the 500 sporting jerseys and memorabilia that have been collected by Jim over the years. He has settled into his duties very well and will regularly make a point of networking with customers for a cuddle.

Jim Graves said: “I was well aware of the great work that Dog’s Trust has done for many years and I thought I would pop in for a look at the Ballymena Rehoming Centre. After viewing many dogs my wife Arlene soon spotted Bruce. There seemed to be a real connection when we met him and took him for a walk. Our previous dog Patch passed away more than a year ago and we wanted to take our time before getting another dog. Patch had been a fixture in Rockies for more than 15 years and everyone loved him, and it is great to see Bruce carrying that mantle forward.”

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “It is fantastic that Bruce has found such a wonderful loving home, especially being a slightly older dog, at the age of seven. It is always very encouraging when dog owners see the benefits of getting a pet that is a bit more mature. Older dogs tend to settle more quickly into a new family as they are likely to have previously lived in a home environment and been at least partially house trained. We’re so happy that Bruce has found his forever home and we hope other families will consider adopting one of the many fantastic older dogs at the Rehoming Centre currently waiting on their special someone.” If you would like to know more about the dogs looking for a home at Dogs Trust Ballymena, call 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk