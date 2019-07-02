Colour Run at Cookstown High School

Cookstown High School hosted their first ever ‘Colour Run’ on June 20.

The Colour run saw 336 pupils and staff walk, run, jog and dance their way around the playing fields while being doused in a rainbow of vibrant colours.

The event started with a Zumba warm-up before the participants set of in their pearly white colour run t-shirts...the t-shirts didn’t remain like this for long as they were soon covered in a variety of different colours from super eager staff and sixth form as well as being misted with water to make sure it stuck.

A school spokesperson said: “All pupils and staff had a fantastic time. It’s not every day the staff are allowed to throw paint at pupils! And as well as having fun, an unbelievable amount was raised for our school funds and our chosen charity – The NI Cancer Fund for Children. The total amount raised was just over £5,500.

“This amount will go a long way to help support both the School and the Cancer Fund who provide a valuable service within Northern Ireland.

“Cookstown High School would like to thank everyone who took part in the Colour and to all parents and friends for sponsoring our pupils. They would also like to say a huge thanks to some of our local businesses for providing donations as well. They are Kee Clothing, OHI International, Graeme Black Eyecare, Quinn’s Spar and Thompson’s Footwear. Their support was greatly appreciated.”