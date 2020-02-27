Destinee is centre stage with VOYPIC

VOYPIC, the local charity which works in partnership with children and young people living in care, recently hosted a ‘THIS IS ME’ talent showcase in Belfast to celebrate international Care Day 2020 - and a Cookstown performer was centre stage.

Destinee Ruddell from Cookstown performed with the Care Day Drummers in the ‘THIS IS ME’ event

In its fifth year, Care Day 2020 focused on and championed the young people and children who live in care, with the overriding theme #REIMAGINING. A range of events and activities was organised across Northern Ireland to mark the occasion, with the grand finale taking the form of the ‘THIS IS ME’ event, featuring young people engaged with VOYPIC.

Since Christmas, groups of young people worked with professional artists to prepare for the event. Talents showcased included singing, dance, drumming and circus skills.

Alicia Toal, chief executive, VOYPIC said: “Care Day is an excellent initiative that allows the incredible young people we work with, and indeed all care experienced young people, to take centre stage and inform the world about what that care is really about. It challenges everyone to take some time to rethink what they think they know about how children are cared for in Northern Ireland. Young people we work with have told us that many people don’t have a very positive image of care and children in care. Some think that children in care cause trouble or don’t do well at school. We need to challenge those myths.”

The young peopleperformed to an audience of peers, carers and professionals from Northern Ireland.