Exhibition is culmination of Ardboe’s artistic work and skills

The culmination of artistic work and learned skills takes pride of place in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown this month, as pieces by the Ardboe Art Group go on public display.

The exhibition is called ‘Art from the Lough Shore’ and has been running sincer January 6 and will continue to run until Friday, January 31.

The “Creative Therapy from the Palette” project was started in March 2019 by The Ardboe Art Group. This group is a cross-community group, part-funded by Mid-Ulster Council and CWSAN (Cookstown & Western Shores Area Network). It is aimed at helping people from the local community to express themselves through art and to learn skills they would otherwise not have the opportunity to do. It also plays a key role in encouraging social inclusion, providing a highlight of the week for many of its members.

Over the course of the past year, members have learned a number of different art techniques, including working with oils, watercolours and acrylics, drawing

techniques using pastels, pencils and charcoal, all under the expert guidance of their experienced tutor, Denis Ferguson. The Ardboe Art Group meet weekly for two hours during the day.

A collection of the work is on display in the exhibition area of the Burnavon, over 60 paintings, allowing the wider community the opportunity to see the impressive pieces which the group have produced. There are paintings of scenery, beaches, old houses, dogs, a horse and ofcourse the famous places/landmarks from the Lough Shore including the Ardboe Old Cross and Coyle’s cottage to name but a few of the paintings.

Admission is free, and the artists hope that the public enjoys viewing the work as much as they enjoyed creating it. Some of these paintings are for sale and if anyone is interested in purchasing the paintings you can do this through the Burnavon box office.

The Ardboe Art Group had the successful launch of their exhibition in the Burnavon where many people enjoyed viewing their paintings. The Arts & Cultural Development Officer, (Mid Ulster Council), Christine McGowan was in attendance at the exhibition launch along with many others.