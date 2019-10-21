Fancy a twilight abseil down Belfast Castle for charity?

Team Action Cancer is all set to abseil down the Belfast Castle on Thursday, November 7 and you’re invited to join the fun!

Set on the slopes of Cave Hill Country Park, the idyllic Belfast Castle stands in a prominent position 400 feet above sea level.

This exciting fundraising event will see participants scale the iconic castle as the sun descends to raise money for those affected by cancer in Northern Ireland. The cost to register for the Abseil Challenge is £20 per person and each participant is required to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100.

Action Cancer’s Lynn Sanderson said: “Abseils are certainly a feat of courage and this event is no different. In addition to the usual challenge of getting over the top and scaling 100 feet down the castle’s fairy tale tower, participants will be further challenged by the lack of daylight.

“The rewards are all the greater for you’ll be gifted with fantastic views across the beautiful city of Belfast and that warm fuzzy feeling of having dared greatly to help those affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.” For more information, or to book your place, email trek@actioncancer.org or call 028 9080 3349.