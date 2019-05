This week we look back to Thursday 1989 and the celebrations to mark sporting success for St Pius X High School.

The school’s under-16 footballers were Ulster and All-Ireland champions while the camogie team took the Ulster Schools’ Senior Championship. Featured in the photos are principal Sean O’Kane, Gerry Cassidy, manager of Magherafelt Allied Irish of Bank, Eddie Quinn, captain of the football team and Lisa Haughey, captain of the camogie team, with coaches Brendan Convery and Denise McStay.

