Heels on The Hill is back for another year

Look ‘hot on The Hill’ this September as Mid Ulster District Council’s popular fashion event, Heels on The Hill, returns for its eighth year.

The Dungannon style extravaganza, organised by the Council in partnership with Style Academy, will take place on Friday, September 27, at the Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Joanne Salley (the former Miss NI from Dungannon) will take on MC duties at the event which will feature the latest autumn/winter collections from local retailers offering a mixture of independent and high-street fashion sure to suit all styles, tastes and budgets!

Booked to capacity each year, the fashion show will give guests an opportunity to view the collections and accessories up close and personal, as models take to the catwalk.

This year, the catwalk will also showcase children’s wear along with the latest ladies and gents fashions.

Guests will be greeted with a complimentary drinks reception, and receive a Discover Dungannon shopping bag packed full of freebies and discount vouchers from participating retailers.

Musical entertainment will take place during the interval and everyone in the audience will have an opportunity to win shopping vouchers to spend within Dungannon town centre.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said, “Dungannon is fortunate to possess a unique blend of independent and high-street fashion retailers who between them meet and indeed exceed the shopping needs of local customers. Heels on The Hill is a showcase not only of new fashion collections, but is also a showcase of the very best of retail in Dungannon.”

Tickets cost £8. The event promises to sell out fast and numbers are limited.

For tickets or for more information on the Heels on The Hill event contact Ranfurly House on 028 8772 8600.