Holy Trinity College brings lessons alive in Extended Schools events

Holy Trinity College in Cookstown has built strong and purposeful links with a wide range of partners in the local and wider community as part of its Extended Schools programme.

A range of stimulating activities, skills classes and additional learning support for children and adults alike are being offered throughout the school year.

Mr Loughran and Mr McClean pictured with staff from Linden foods, sponsors of the Agri Club lambs

The school said: “Taking pride in our in-school activities in Arts and Crafts, Improving Literacy, Raising Standards, Sports and STEM continue, Holy Trinity College is now taking a step into new territory this academic year. With great interest already being expressed, the school will see the running of its first Agriculture Club.

“Under the direction of Mr McClean, Head of Department for Agriculture, and Mr Loughran, Extended Schools Co-ordinator, plans for this club are currently underway. The vision to connect the theory of farming concepts, careers and business links has been the foci of the action plan. The learning process for the children will allow them to better understand the importance of this sector. With thanks to Fr Boyle, our Parish Priest, parish grounds will be used to nurture and grow our own vegetables.

“Linden Foods have kindly provided the sponsorship of lambs which will be kept at Mr McClean’s farm. Through working closely with the school Entrepreneur Club it is envisaged that pupil business ventures will raise funds to purchase a suckled calf. The pupils will be responsible for the feeding and monitoring of these animals. This experience will allow pupils to establish the link between ‘field to fork’. This is a very exciting journey for the pupils, teachers and businesses involved and we look forward to seeing how this venture develops.

“In addition to the Agriculture Club, Mrs O’ Connor, our valued Art Teacher, will take forward an Upcycling Club. Concerns over the environmental issues around dumping and the wish to enhance our pupils’ employability skills, has allowed Mrs O’Connor the opportunity to give our pupils greater knowledge and understanding of her passion for sustainability. The product of this will see items upcycled by our pupils being sold at our Annual Christmas Fayre and via the School website.”

Mr McClean and Holy Trinity College pupils being presented with the Agri Club lambs by staff from Linden Foods

Mrs O'Connor pictured with pupils participating in the Upcycling Club

