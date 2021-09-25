A beautiful detached home - 10 Kings Park, Tullyhogue

Accommodation: Entrance Hall: Pine stairs with handrail, Chinese slate tiled floor with feature boarder hand cut tile, vacuum point, 1 x double power point, 1 x single radiator, telephone point.

Sitting Room: 18’00” x 13’00” (5.50m x 3.97m) Brick feature fire breast with natural stone tiled hearth, double solid fuel stove with back boiler, 3 x double power points, 1 x double radiator, telephone point, solid Oak floor.

Kitchen/ Dinette: 14’07” x 9’08” (4.44m x 2.96m), Solid Oak kitchen units with pelmet, stainless steel single drainer sink unit, Belling double oven & hob, Hot point dishwasher, 3 double power points, 1 x single radiator, part tiled walls, Chinese slate tiled floor, kick board vacuum point.

Dining Room: 10’11 “ x 9’06” (3.35m x 2.91m), Feature brick wall with open entrance to kitchen, 2 x double power points, 1 x single radiator, Chinese slate tiled floor with feature boarder hand cut tile.

Back Door Lobby/ Utility Area: 9’11” x 9’08” (3.03m x 2.95m), Range of high & low level units matching kitchen, plumbed for washing machine, stainless steel single sink unit , 1 x single radiator, part tiled walls, Chinese slate floor. Shower Room: 6’04” x 5’11” (1.93m x 1.81m) wc, whb, shower cubicle, extractor fan, part tiled walls, tiled floor.

Integrated Garage: 19’09” x 12’01” (6.02m x 3.70m) Beam Vacuum System, electric roller door.

Landing: 1 x double power point, carpet, 2 x vacuum points.

Bedroom 1: 13’03” x 12’09” (4.05m x 3.91m) Built in slide robes with vanity unit, matching dresser & bedside lockers, 3 x double power points, 1 x single radiator, laminate floor, telephone point.

Bedroom 2: 15’07” x 12’00” (4.77m x 3.68m) Built in slide robes with vanity unit, matching bedside lockers, 3 x double power points, 1 x single radiator, laminate floor.

Bedroom 3: 17’06” x 14’07” (5.33m x 4.46m), Built in slide robes, walk in storage 10’01” x 2’11” (3.09m x 0.90m), 3 x double power points, 1 x single radiator, telephone point, laminate floor.

Bathroom: 9’07” x 9’07” (2.93m x 2.93m), wc with hidden cistern, vanity unit whb, free standing bath, walk in shower with glass screen & mosaic tiled floor & seat, chrome towel rail, extractor fan, part tiled / part natural tear stone walls, natural marble tiled floor, velux window.

Exterior: Decorative stone driveway with natural stone pillars, raised brick planters and lawn to the front & side. Car port.

Rear garden with feature wall, grey paved patio & decorative stoned areas.

Insulated Workshop/garage: 19’00” x 10’09”(5.79m x 3.29m) roller door & 3 x double power points.

Garden shed: 9’07” x 6’00” (2.93m x 1.82m)

Two outside taps.

Property address: 10 KINGS PARK, Tullyhogue, Cookstown

Contact - Allens Estate Agents, 52 William St, Cookstown

Tel:- 028 8676 2233

