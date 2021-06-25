PROPERTY: City centre terraced house is a dream for renovators
Fancy a renovation project? Well this four-bedroom terraced property in the heart of Derry could be for you.
It is on the market with Locate Estate Agents, and viewings are available with Anaeleigh to suit you.
The four-bedroom townhouse is located in Mountjoy Street, just offer Abercorn Road, which is only a stone’s throw from the city centre.
The property features double glazing and gas central heating.
Blinds and light fittings are included in the sale.
The house is situated in a great location, and is within walking distance to many local schools and amenities.
This is an ideal first time buyer home, and early occupation is available.
The ground floor features a porch with a tiled hall, leading to an entrance hall with a laminated wooden floor.
There is a spacious open plan lounge and dining area, which features an open fire, set in a tiled fireplace, as well as under stair storage and a laminated wooden floor.
The kitchen features eye and low level units, a 1 1/2 stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, a hob, oven & extractor fan, as well as a tiled floor and breakfast bar.
The back porch is plumbed for a washing machine, with a back door to the yard.
The bathroom features a WC, wash hand basin, a shower unit, a tiled floor and half tiled walls.
The first floor features two bedrooms, one of which is 14’4” x 11’0” (4.37m x 3.35m) in size, and features a laminated wooden floor.
The second bedroom is 9’11” x 9’1” (3.02m x 2.77m) in size, is carpeted, and features built in wardrobes.
The second floor also features two bedrooms, both of which are carpeted.
There is also a concrete yard to the rear.
Contact Anaeleigh at Locate Estate Agents today on 02871312211 to arrange a viewing or visit www.locateestateagents.com