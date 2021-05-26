Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Hunter (aged six)

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Hunter is an extremely affectionate and playful boy with plenty of energy. He loves the company of people and spending time getting his belly scratched on the sofa beside you.

Hunter is not a big fan of other dogs coming into his space and would like to find a home with no other pets.

Hunter would like a home near lots of quiet walking areas where he can have his own space away from other dogs too.

He would love to have somebody around the house with him for the majority of the day.

A home with children aged 14 and over would be suitable. He is a clever boy who has enjoyed his basic training and is housetrained.

Charlie (aged three)

Border Collie

Charlie loves playing with a tennis ball and his toys. He adores getting out for walks and is a great walking buddy while on his lead. He is great with other dogs too but isn’t sure of sheep.

Charlie could live with another dog depending on successful introductions with them. He would like a home that can offer him plenty of daily exercise as he has lots of energy. He would need a safe and secure garden space to run about in.

Charlie can live with children aged 14 and up.

If you are interested in adopting a canine friend, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena on 028 2565 2977 - the phone lines are open daily from 8.30am – 5pm - or you can visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena

At present, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Dogs Trust rehoming centres aren’t open for public browsing,but they are still rehoming and taking in dogs, with new processes in place to keep staff, visitors and adopters safe.

A spokesperson said: “For dogs we know will thrive straight away in their new home, we’re matching them with their new homes virtually and delivering them contact-free.

“Current restrictions mean we can only facilitate adoptions local to our centres and not across countries or anywhere there are travel restrictions.

“We’re not able to make appointments for dogs to meet their family before going home, but we can register interest to arrange appointments when restrictions ease.

“We’re currently experiencing an unprecedented amount of interest, with some dogs getting several hundred applications.

“Please bear with us, we’re doing everything we can to find our dogs their forever homes.”

Did you know?

Dog Welfare Charity Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

Dogs Trust has a non-destruction policy, and will never put a healthy dog to sleep.

The charity also focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problem behaviours that can result in relinquishment or abandonment.

Dogs Trust is working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

You can find out lots more about Dogs Trust and its Ballymena Rehoming Centre (Dogs Trust Ballymena, Fairview, 60 Teeshan Road BT43 5PN) by visiting: www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena

The website is packed full of useful information on rehoming a dog from Dogs Trust; on sponsoring a dog, help and advice on dog training, behaviour, care and on its Dog School from the Dogs Trust experts; advice on getting or buying a dog and, on giving up a dog.