Amy from the Friends of the Cancer Centre

IN PICTURES: Mid Ulster Volunteer Recruitment Fair

Meadowlane Shopping Centre was bustling with students and members of the public recently hoping to find out more about volunteering at the Volunteer Recruitment Fair hosted by Mid Ulster Volunteer Centre.

Organisations, community groups and charities attended the fair, promoting the voluntary opportunities within their organisations and recruiting new volunteers. This was also a fantastic opportunity to network and raise awareness of the excellent work being carried out by voluntary organisations locally.

Marie and Angela from Agewell
Volunteers at the Charis stand
Megan at the Mid Ulster Volunter Centre stand
