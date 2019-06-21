IN PICTURES: New restaurant opens in Magherafelt in 80s

A report at the time said: “Owned by one of the country’s leading chefs Mustapha Mansour, the fully licensed restaurant is stylishly decorated and laid out with the emphasis on providing an intimate setting for that special meal.”
This week we look back to August 1989 and the opening of an exciting new restaurant on Rainey Street in Magherafelt - La Chandelle.
