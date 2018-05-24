Liam Neeson narrates new film celebrating Heaney

Liam Neeson is the narrator of a new film celebrating Heaney’s life, literature and inspiration.

It was launched at a recent event hosted by Tourism Ireland and Mid Ulster Council in The Bloomsbury Hotel in London to celebrate the work of Seamus Heaney and to promote the Seamus Heaney HomePlace visitor attraction in Bellaghy, to a ‘Culturally Curious’ audience in Britain.

The invited audience included influential representatives of the GB travel industry and media, as well as members of the Heaney family.

They heard award-winning actors Adrian Dunbar and Bríd Brennan perform Heaney’s poetry; and Professors Roy Foster and Bernard O’Donoghue took part in an ‘In Conversation’ about Heaney and the influence of Bellaghy on his work.

A new Seamus Heaney HomePlace film was launched; narrated by Liam Neeson, the short film showcases Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy and the beauty of the surrounding countryside and its inspiration for the Nobel Laureate’s work.

Tourism Ireland also launched a new Seamus Heaney page on its website, Ireland.com, as part of its wider campaign with Mid Ulster Council to promote Seamus Heaney HomePlace.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We were delighted to host this special Seamus Heaney event, in conjunction with Mid Ulster Council, celebrating the life and literature of one of Ireland’s greatest writers and his links with Bellaghy and this beautiful area. The new film, Journey to Seamus Heaney HomePlace, and our new pages on Ireland.com, will help to showcase further what makes this area so special.”