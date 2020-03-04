Menarys win environmental award for cutting waste

One of Ireland’s biggest retailers, Menarys, recently attended the annual Construction, Quarry & Recycling Awards to receive the award of Environmental Initiative.

The company has been recognised for its effort to cut waste and commitment to provide for a greener future.

Sponsored by EJC Contract, the award was presented by sports presenter Adrian Logan at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

After carrying out an internal review of their waste management performance, Menarys knew it was time to take action. Menarys, who work closely in conjunction with RecyCo, carried out a waste operation to target all aspect of waste within the business. The campaign proved to be very promising as the retailers noticed a substantial reduction in landfill waste as well waste related mileage. This operation was carried out in all Menarys & Tempest stores and the Store Support Centre.

Menarys Property Manager, Adrian Treacy said: “As an independent retailer we put a lot of thoughtful work into our environmental policies. Working in conjunction with the Recyco waste management team, our vision is to adopt a zero waste to landfill approach, with decisive decision making for reducing waste and implementing measures throughout the business it not only provides an eco-friendly workplace but also demonstrates the significant values we have for the people and the environment around us so winning an award like this is a great achievement for everyone involved.“

Menarys was founded in 1923 by Cookstown Draper Joseph Alexander, great-uncle of current Managing Directors, Stephen and Philip McCammon. Today the retailers have currently 20 Menarys and Tempest stores and have become a focal point in many communities in both the north and south of Ireland.

The family owned business has placed much emphasis on the idea of being a local and independent retailer with customers at its very core. Renowned for style, quality, value and service, Menarys Tempest is popular amongst all age ranges and boasts of a promising future within Ireland’s retail sector.