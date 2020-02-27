Mid choirs in BBC competition

The search is on to find Northern Ireland’s top junior, senior and SEN (Special Educational Needs) school choirs - and some Mid Ulster choirs have been singing their hearts out.

Following on from the success of previous years, more than 50 choirs from across Northern Ireland will be singing to impress as they battle it out for a place in the final of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year 2020.

The choir from Gaelscoil Eoghain in Cookstown perform during the heats recorded at Omagh's Strule Arts Centre, for this year's BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year

Presented by Kerry McLean and Ande Gray, the first programme begins on Sunday, March 8 on BBC Radio Ulster at 2pm, culminating in a final in the Guildhall, Londonderry in April, which will be recorded for both radio and BBC NI television.

The first programme features 11 choirs but only the best two choirs will be lucky enough to progress to the semi-finals.

Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre plays host to choirs from St Lawrence’s Primary School in Fintona, Model Primary School in Derry, St Mary’s Primary School from Dunamore, Magherafelt’s Holy Family Primary School and Gaelscoil Eoghain from Cookstown.

While The Drama Theatre in Stranmillis University College, Belfast hears the choral sounds of Moira Primary School, Belfast’s John Paul II Primary School, Cliftonville Integrated Primary School, and St Patrick’s Primary School from Hilltown, St Mary’s Primary School Derrymore and Holy Rosary Primary School in Belfast.

The choir from Holy Family Primary, Magherafelt perform during the heats recorded at Omagh's Strule Arts Centre, for this year's BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year

They will be performing for judges Richard Yarr, Senior Classical Music Producer with BBC Northern Ireland; Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music with Arts Council of Northern Ireland; Lynsey Callaghan, Conductor of the Dublin Youth Choir, and Londonderry-born Tenor George Hutton.

It is hoped that the winning choirs will feature across a range of programming and events during this year.

If you missed the programme, catch it again via BBC Sounds. And for additional content and more pictures go to:bbc.co.uk/scoty