Mid Ulster groups benefit from Asda Foundation

Mid Ulster Women’s Aid, Mid-Ulster Contact Centre and Bellaghy Women’s Group are the latest local organisations to benefit from Asda Foundation support through its Green Token Giving scheme – with Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid receiving a £1,000 donation and the other two groups receiving £500 each.

Geraldine Reid from Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid explained: “We are delighted to receive this generous donation from the Asda Foundation. The money will be spent directly on the women and children we support, both in refuge and throughout the community of Mid-Ulster. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, we really appreciate Asda’s continued and valued support to all at Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid.”

Bellaghy Women’s Group was established in March 1993 and conducts weekly programs to its registered users – one of which includes an ongoing pharmacy programme that is provided by Community Development and Health Network.

Maureen Doyle of Bellaghy Women’s Group said: “We offer a weekly meeting point for women in the area to gather thoughts and learn about important matters such as health and wellbeing. This donation will be used to further develop the classes we offer to our members.”

Peter Beckett of Asda presented the cheques to Vanessa Haddon, Mid Ulster Child Contact Centre, Maureen Doyle, Bellaghy Women’s Group and Martina Watson, Mid Ulster Women’s Aid Manager and representatives from the three groups.