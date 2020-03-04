Newly installed rector Rosie is a ‘dynamo’

Rev Rosie Diffin has been instituted as Rector of Kilcronaghan, Ballinascreen and Six Towns, in succession to Rev Carmen Hayes.

Two of her predecessors, Rev Canon Walter Quill and Rev John White, were in Kilcronaghan Parish Church, on Friday evening, to see Mrs Diffin being instituted by the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster.

The preacher, the Tobermore-born Rector of Mossley Parish in the Diocese of Connor, Rev Peter Jones, said: “She may be small in stature, but Rosie is a dynamo.”

It was a measure of the affection in which the new rector is held that many of her former parishioners from Kilmore and St Saviour’s in the Diocese of Armagh travelled through the Sperrins.

The new incumbent was joined inside the church by her husband, Ronnie, and their sons Ronnie, William and Wilson.

The preacher said it was a significant night for the parishes of Kilcronaghan, Ballinascreen and Six Towns and that he was excited by what God had planned for the parishes. “Rosie will love you. She will go the extra mile as she seeks to serve God in this place,” he said.

Rev Diffin was presented for institution by the Archdeacon of Derry, Ven Robert Miller. Bishop Forster was assisted in the Service by the Rural Dean Rev Colin Welsh and by the Diocesan Registrar Rev Canon David Crooks. The Bishop’s Chaplain was Rev David Slater.

Bishop Forster thanked the Rural Dean for organising Friday’s service and for looking after the parish during the vacancy, when it was ministered to by Rev Tommy Allen and his wife, Ina.