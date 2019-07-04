Renew tax credits or payments will be stopped

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding 130,900 tax credits customers in Northern Ireland that they must renew their tax credits by July 31 – or their payments will stop.

Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support. A new advertising campaign launched today is reminding customers to renew their tax credits on time, as this is too important to forget.

In Mid Ulster district there are 10,300 children and families in receipt of tax credits.

Renewing online is quick and easy. Customers can log into GOV.UK to check on the progress of their renewal, be reassured it’s being processed and know when they’ll hear back from HMRC.

Customers can also use the HMRC App on their smartphone to:

• renew their tax credits;

• check their tax credits payments schedule; and

•find out how much they have earned for the year.

Angela MacDonald, Director General for Customer Services at HMRC, said:

“We know that our customers lead busy lives, which is why our online services are available day and night. Customers can complete their tax credit renewals at a time convenient to them. Renewing on time is vital to ensure that their payments don’t stop.”

Claimants can get help and information on renewing tax credits:

• On GOV.UK at https://www.gov.uk/browse/benefits/tax-credits;

•By tweeting @HMRCcustomers or posting on our Facebook page with general queries;

•Using HMRC’s App, which is available on the App Store or Google Play Store;

•Using the online forum (click on Tax Credits and You); or

•By calling the tax credits helpline: 0345 300 3900.