Here's our pick of the best filming locations in Northern Ireland that you can visit.
1. The Dark Hedges - Game of Thrones
One of Northern Ireland's most popular filming locations, The Dark Hedges only appeared in Game of Thrones for a split second - when a cart carried Arya Stark and the Hound down the King's Road in Series 2 - but this iconic tree lined road is still one of the top locations to see on fan's lists.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Derry Girls - Londonerry/Derry and Belfast
The iconic sitcom from Lisa McGee that covers life in 1990's Derry features plenty of filming locations across Northern Ireland. Including Derry's famous 400-year-old City Walls, murals and winding streets. The cast themselves now have a giant mural depicting them on Badger's Bar on Orchard Street, which has in itself became a popular spot for fans. The Belfast locations that make a feature include Smithfield Market, St Mary's University and Hunterhouse College.
3. Belfast - The Fall
The Fall is a popular show that features one of Northern Ireland's home grown stars - Jamie Dornan. Belfast features heavily in the show. Locations include Belfast International Airport, The Waterfront Hall, W5 at Odyssey, New Lodge, Rugby Road, Botanic Gardens, Victoria Park, Malmaison Hotel, Ulsterville Avenue, The Merchant Hotel, Hilton Hotel, Belfast Metropolitan College, Stranmillis Primary School, The Holiday Inn, Whiteabbey Hospital, McHugh's Bar, Cityside Retail Park and Victoria Square.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Castle Ward - Game of Thrones
Castle Ward is one of the best known Game of Thrones filming locations, being the homeplace of the Stark's Winterfell Castle. Since the show, they have set up a tour, where you can dress up as your favourite Stark characters and even try your hand at archery on the Winterfell Range.
Photo: Getty Images