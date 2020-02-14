The most romantic drives in NI

With Storm Ciara tailing off, and Valentine’s Day falling in the calm before Storm Dennis blows in, we have compiled five of the most romantic drives in Northern Ireland, which can be enjoyed from the warm dry comfort off your car.

From Co Down to the Causeway Coast, the Mourne Mountains to the banks of Lough Neagh, NI is home to some of the most stunning, not to mention internationally recognised scenery in the British Isles. NI has no shortage of beautiful, sweeping, romantic scenery and so to celebrate this Valentine’s Day we recommend taking in the sights in a cosy romantic drive.

Photo: Bob Embleton

1.The Mournes

2.Causeway Coast

3.Strangford Lough & the Ards Peninsula

4.The Sperrin Mountains

Photo: Albert Bridge

5.Fermanagh Lakelands

The Mournes

As with many of the locations on this list, the Mourne Mountains are an area of outstanding natural beauty (ANOB). This title means the Mournes are nationally protected and building in these areas is limited and only granted in certain circumstances. With 12 peaks spanning across only 7 miles the Mournes a uniquely compact mountain range, meaning those visiting them can take in spectacular views across the entire mountain range from my number of vantage points. We recommend starting the day at the foot off the Mournes largest peak, Slieve Donard in Newcastle, whilst enjoying a coffee overlooking the Irish Sea. Before making your way south along the coast road to Killkeel before turning inwards and enjoying the incredible driving through the mountain range towards Hilltown. Make sure to stop off near Slieve Binnian for spectacular views across Silent Valley.

Causeway Coast

Northern Ireland’s popular Causeway Coast drive is a hit with tourists and locals alike. For those seeking to chase the scenery of the TV show Game of Thrones, a stop off at Binevenagh near Limavady at the most western point of the Antrim Plateau is a must, where many scenes were shot from the hit HBO show. For those not interested in chasing fantasy, the breath-taking drive from Glenarm, up the coast to Cushendall and Cushendun, round the steep and winding Torr Head and through the colourful Ballycastle can finish up at the secluded Kinbane Castle, just outside Ballintoy. Where you can take in remarkable views of Rathlin Island and Scotland whilst enjoying a quaint picnic from the comfort of the drivers seat.

Strangford Lough & the Ards Peninsula

Another ANOB, Strangford Lough & the Ards Peninsula takes in the sights of the Mourne Mountains, Scrabo Tower in Newtownards, the National Trust’s Castleward and Audley’s Castle in Strangford as well as the stunning sweeping Cloughey Beach and on a clear day, Scotland and the Isle of Man. Setting of from Newtownards, head towards Portaferry and take in the scenery of the coast road through the Drumlins of Co Down towards Portaferry, if you’re feeling adventurous, park up the car in Portaferry and take the ferry to Strangford at £2 return per person to enjoy lunch on the shoreline, then head back up via the coast road on the other side of the Peninsula, driving through Cloughey, Ballyhalbert, Ballywalter and Donaghadee, where you can end the day with chips or ice cream by the lighthouse.

The Sperrin Mountains

The untouched beauty of the Sperrins makes it another ANOB on our list. Ranging from Strabane to Limavady, the Sperrins take in some of the most varied landscape in NI. Including some of NI’s most ancient woodland, as well as rivers, valleys, mountain peaks and plateaus, the Sperrins drive was rated in the top 101 Most Scenic Drives in the World by National Geographic. On a clear day, you can see from Scotland to Mount Errigal in Donegal from the peaks and with many megalithic sites and stone circles, the Sperrins have as much to offer the adventure seeker as they do the history buff. Make sure to stop off in one of the many quaint villages, such as Dungiven or Plumbridge or Feeny for a cup of tea to break up the drive.

Fermanagh Lakelands

Right on the border of NI and Ireland sits the stunning Fermanagh Lakelands, a unique destination on our list as they offer much more than lowland waterways. From the Cliffs of Magho, 9km long cliffs which overlook Lower Lough Erne to Devenish Island, one of the finest monastic sites in Ireland there’s no end to the sights to be taken in whilst driving through Fermanagh. Starting off after a cooked breakfast in one of Enniskillen’s many cafes, head north on the Lough Shore road which will take you around the entirety of Lower Lough Erne. Once passed the Cliffs of Magho, head towards the world- famous pottery headquarters, Belleek, where you can straddle the border, then head East, towards Lusty Beg, where you can continue south back to Enniskillen in time for dinner.