10p ‘parking present’ for local shoppers

Mid Ulster District Council has again delivered a very special Christmas present to shoppers in Magherafelt with the return for a fourth year of its Christmas parking promotion at all Council owned off-street car parks.

Parking in these car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price promotion running in Magherafelt and Dungannon from Saturday, November 24 to Saturday, January 5.

The promotion represents an investment of more than £23K in the town centres. It aims to attract more shoppers and visitors to the town centre.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, feels the promotion will provide a huge boost to town centre trade at one of the busiest times of the year. He said, “Christmas is the busiest time of the year for our town centres so it is vitally important that we do everything we can to make our towns as appealing as possible to shoppers during this lucrative trading period.

“By providing this fantastic, and popular, parking incentive over the Christmas period we are making our town centres more accessible for shoppers, both in terms of cost and convenience.”

Off street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.

Normal parking charges will apply after the initial three hour period.