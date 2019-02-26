£202,000 regeneration funding for Magherafelt town centre schemes

Regeneration funding totalling £202,000 is being invested in Magherafelt town centre to improve the pedestrian walkways to Union Road and Central Car Parks on Broad Street.

The Department for Communities is investing £160,706 in the project with a further £41,294 coming from Mid Ulster District Council.

FP McCann has recently been appointed to undertake the work which includes the removal of graffiti, upgrading footpaths, improved lighting, street furniture and drainage.

This latest investment in Magherafelt will build on the public realm scheme completed in 2016 which has recently been named as a finalist in the Royal Town Planners Institute (RTPI) Planners Award.

Paul McNaught from the Department for Communities said: “This additional funding for Magherafelt will upgrade two important linkages in the town centre. The improved pedestrian experience should attract more people to the area which will help support local businesses and enable the town to continue to develop its status as a welcoming place to visit and shop.”