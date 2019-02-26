£260K resurfacing scheme to start at Maghera

A £260,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A29 Tobermore Road and adjoining flyover slip road, Maghera will commence next Monday.

The scheme will extend for a distance of approximately 650 metres from Glenshane Industrial Park to Mullagh Road and for a distance of approximately 100 metres on the flyover slip road from its junction with the Tobermore Road.

The work will also include the provision of a cycleway/footway linking the existing cycleway/footway in Maghera to the vehicular entrance into the Craigadick Park & Share and then continue along the A29 to its junctions with Craigadick Road.

Two-way traffic flow will be maintained for the majority of the works with lane closures under traffic signal control. A mandatory 40mph speed limit will also be enforced during the resurfacing works and overtaking will be prohibited.

In addition it will be necessary to close the A29 Flyover Slip Road to through traffic from Monday March 4 to Sunday March 10. Access to the Craigadick Park & Share will be via the A6 Glenshane Road junction for the full duration of the works. Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and local diversion routes clearly signed.

Completion of the resurfacing works by March 16 is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.