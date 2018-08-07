£350,000 resurfacing gets underway on the busy Dungannon Road

Two major road resurfacing schemes have got underway in Cookstown.

An estimated £350,000 is to be spent on improving the carriageway on the A29 Dungannon Road.

Work has also got underway on the Sandholes Road from the Drum Road junction.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan this week said it was good news for the travelling public.

“I welcome this news and it follows lobbying from myself and a recent meeting with the Department of Infrastructure,” he told the Mail.

“This commitment to the road network is desperately needed and I look forward to these essential improvement works being completed.

“I continue to press for additional works throughout the rural road network of Mid Ulster.”

The work is expected to be completed by early next month.

The department said to help minimise any inconvenience and local businesses a two-way traffic flow will be maintained via traffic control.

A 40mph speed limit and no overtaking will be in place.