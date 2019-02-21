£700K funding for the communty sector

Mid Ulster District Council has allocated £700K in grant funding for local community and voluntary groups, which is now open and available to apply for online.

The major investment will provide financial support for a range of activity from sports, arts and culture, community and strategic events to community development and good relations projects.

Once again this year, groups will be able to complete the entire application process online at www.midulstercouncil.org/grants.

The funding programme is now open and will close on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3pm.

Grants are available across 12 programmes including Sports Grants, Community, Arts, Culture Grants,, and Good Relations.

Applications can be made for grants in the Sports Representative Individuals/ Teams, Community Festivals and Good Relations programmes on a rolling basis throughout the year, where applications should be submitted six weeks in advance of any proposed activity.

Speaking about the investment, the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake said: “Once again Mid Ulster District Council is reinforcing its commitment to community and voluntary groups in the district by providing substantial funding, illustrating the strength and importance of the sector in our district.

“ The various range of funding opportunities available will allow groups to ‘think big’ and do things that previously seemed impossible.”

Cllr McPeake said he would encourage groups interested in applying to do so, with the online system now making it much easier.

For advice or further information of thecontact the Council’s community development service on 03000 132 132, E: communitydevelopment@midulstercouncil.org.