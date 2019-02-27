All aboard the Water Bus at Derrychrin

The Waterbus from NI Water visited Derrychrin Primary School, Coagh, to tell pupils about the water cycle.

During the visit, the children learned about what can and can’t be put down the toilet; only flush the 3 Ps: pee, poo and paper; what NI Water does to clean the water and how sewage is treated.

NI Water provided all pupils at the school with water bottles to encourage them to refill them with tap water and therefore reduce the amount of single use plastic bottles that could potentially end up polluting our seas.

