Almost 600 Mid Ulster schoolchildren enjoy ‘Bee Safe’

Almost 600 primary school pupils have taken part in the latest Bee Safe programme from Mid Ulster District Council.

P7 pupils from 24 schools took part in a day of activities to help raise awareness of how to stay safe, whether at school, at home, at play or in specific places, like farms; while also helping them understand the role of the emergency services and their roles as young citizens.

Representatives from the NI Fire and Rescue Service discuss home safety with primary school pupils who attended the recent Bee Safe event.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the three-day event has been running each year for the past 12 years and involves a range of organisations including the PSNI, NI Fire and Rescue Service, NI Electricity, Translink, Cookstown and Western Shores Area Network (CWSAN) and the Health and Safety Executive.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, went along to experience ‘Bee Safe’ for herself: “This event is the perfect forum for demonstrating to children the importance of staying safe and preventing accidents. The interactive format of the Bee Safe event ensures children are engaged throughout which will help them retain the vital advice and information they receive on the day.

“A huge thank you must go to all the organisations who took part and committed their time and resources to help ensure that we can deliver these important messages.”

Chair of Mid Ulster PCSP, Councillor Kenneth Reid added, Mid Ulster PCSP is delighted to support the Bee Safe programme in Cookstown.

Representatives from the PSNI discuss road safety with Cookstown Primary School pupils at the recent Bee Safe event.

“Bee Safe is a very effective way of teaching our children how to deal with everyday accidents and dangerous situations, helping children to think for themselves in a fun and interactive environment.

“Bee Safe helps promote important community safety messages and gives children the opportunity to meet and build relationships with a wide range of organisations, including our partners in the PSNI and Fire & Rescue Service,” he said.

This event was funded by Mid Ulster District Council and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

For more information on the Bee Safe programme, contact the Environmental Health service at Mid Ulster District Council, Tel: 03000 132 132, E:

Representatives from the Health and Safety Executive discuss farm safety with local primary school children at the recent Bee Safe event.

environmentalhealth@midulstercouncil.org.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton is pictured with representatives from NI Electricity, the Health and Safety Executive, PSNI, NI Fire and Rescue Service and PCSP Vice Chair Ursula Marshall.