Anger over vandalism to bilingual welcome sign in Tyrone

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has condemned the deliberate damage to an Irish language road sign outside Caledon.

The Fermanagh South MLA said: "The vandalism of this sign is indicative of the attitude of some in society who show a complete disregard and lack of respect for the Irish identity.

"There is no excuse for this type of vandalism and it will not be tolerated.

"Anybody removing, destroying or vandalising bilingual signs is involved in criminal damage and should be reported to the PSNI.Occurrences like this bring into focus the need for protection of Irish Language rights through Acht na Gaeilge."

Sinn Féin and SDLP councillors recently hit out at vandalism of a bilingual road sign at Glenone area of Portglenone in Mid Ulster district.