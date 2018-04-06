Another successful Big Breakfast fundraiser

Maghera Committee Cancer Research held their 16th Big Breakfast event on Friday, March 23, and once more it was an outstanding success.

The event in Walsh’s Hotel raised almost £12,000 for the charity, which pioneers new research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Expressing her thanks to all those who supported the event, Violet Phillips, Chair of the committee, said: “We collected almost £12,000 on the day which is quite remarkable and thanks to the wonderful generosity of the people who came to support Cancer Research.

“In particular we are most grateful to the management and staff of Walsh’s Hotel for their work. We could not achieve what we do without their expertise and co-operation.

“To our suppliers who donate all the food - Karro, Grants, Europa Foods and Dennys; Glenshane Eggs; Trevor Hunter, Hughes Mushrooms; McKees, McAtamneys and P&N Meats; Hyndmans, Sperrin, Genesis and Allied Bakery; Crawfords, Eurospar, Tesco and Lidl - we extend our thanks for their continuing generosity.

“To Cunningham Covers who are always supportive and who, at short notice, changed the dates on banners when we were forced to postpone initially due to bad weather, we extend our thanks.”

She added: “We also extend our gratitude to our volunteers who worked so hard on the day. They are all very much appreciated.”