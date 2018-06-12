Appeal after £3000 stolen from Golf Club

Police are appealing for information after £3000 was stolen from Moyola Park Golf Club.

In a Facebook post PSNI Magherafelt said: "Thieves have entered the premises on the Curran Road, taking cash totalling around £3,000. They've also damaged doors and shutters while they were at it.

"Those behind this despicable act must be brought to justice."

The PNI spokesman added that their investigation "is at an early stage but we are following a number of lines of enquiry in order to apprehend those behind this incident".

They appealed to anyone who who has seen anything in and around the hours of 1am and 2am this morning, or heard anything suspicious to call them on 01 ref 231 12/06/18.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.