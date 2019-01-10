Appeal after thieves steal tools from parked van

A number of valuable work tools have been stolen from a van parked at the Tullyvarr Road, Ballygawley.

Police are appealing for information following the incident on Tuesday.

Police appeal after thieves steal valuable tools

Constable Brownlow said: “Sometime between 6:55am and 6:30pm, it was reported that a number of tools were stolen from a van parked at a nearby park and ride in the area.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or if anyone has attempted to sell these tools to them to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1151 8/1/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”