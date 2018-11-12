Appeal follows serious crash near Cookstown

Police are appealing for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision in which two men sustained serious injuries at the Lissan Road area of Cookstown last Tuesday (November 6).

Sergeant Hamilton said: “At around 4:20pm, it was reported that a blue Renault van and a grey Skoda were involved. Two male drivers of the vehicles, one aged in his 40's and another aged in his 30's remain in hospital with serious injuries.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 846 6/11/18."