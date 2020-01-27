Appeal for drivers to slow down going through village

The erection of a new speed indicator display at the entrance of Swatragh village and close by St John’s Primary School has been welcomed.

Councillor Martin Kearney (SDLP) said speeding has been a concern: “As local councillor for the Swatragh area I welcome this initiative of the Mid Ulster Policing and Community Partnership to improve Road Safety along this busy stretch of the A29.

“This initiative has been widely trailed across the local area at nearby Clady, Gulladuff and Glenone and widely welcomed by the local communities.

“The speed of through traffic has caused great concern to local residents for some time.

“I have made representations on a number of occasions to the Department of Infrastructure in particular to excess speed and will continue to do so in the future.”

Councillor Kearney added that in the meantime, he would appeal to all road users to slow and take great care travelling through the village.