Appeal for information after arson attack

Detectives at Cookstown are appealing for information following an arson attack at a house in the Fern Drive area of Magherafelt on Tuesday, March 20.

Detective Constable McGale said “It was reported that shortly after 12:30 am a bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown through the window of the property which then started a fire in the downstairs area of it.

“Police attended the scene along with NIFRS and whilst there was damage to the dwelling’s interior, no injuries to the occupants were sustained as a result of the attack.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 22 20/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”